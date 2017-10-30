Alabama man dies in 3-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday in a 3-vehicle crash.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, pronounced dead at the scene was Matthew Blair Prebula of Billingsley, Ala.
The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 191 marker, approximately six miles north of Prattville, Ala.
The ALEA report says Prebula was killed when the 2015 Dodge Ram he was driving side-swiped a 2017 Nissan Altima before striking a guardrail. The Dodge was then struck by a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer.
At the time of the crash, the Dodge Ram was traveling south in the north bound lanes.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
