Alabama man dies in 3-vehicle crash

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 1:02

Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 6:37

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:33

How to respond if you receive a robocall

  • What to do if you've been in a car accident

    Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Alabama man dies in 3-vehicle crash

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 2:30 PM

A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday in a 3-vehicle crash.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, pronounced dead at the scene was Matthew Blair Prebula of Billingsley, Ala.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 191 marker, approximately six miles north of Prattville, Ala.

The ALEA report says Prebula was killed when the 2015 Dodge Ram he was driving side-swiped a 2017 Nissan Altima before striking a guardrail. The Dodge was then struck by a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer.

At the time of the crash, the Dodge Ram was traveling south in the north bound lanes.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 1:02

Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 6:37

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:33

How to respond if you receive a robocall

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video