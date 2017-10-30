Man charged with murder in Lee County crash

A 38-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the September crash near North Park Drive that left a woman dead, Opelika police said in a news release.
Travis C. Ford of Fort Mitchell, Ala. was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with the death of 31-year-old April Billingsley of Lanett, Ala. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Opelika police were called to the intersection of Andrews Road and North Park Drive around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a crash. They found Billingsley unresponsive and pinned inside of the wreckage.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced her dead on the scene.
In September, authorities said Billingsley was driving along North Park Drive when her vehicle collided with a vehicle headed northbound on Andrews Road. No other details about the incident have been released.
Anyone with information concerning the wreck is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments