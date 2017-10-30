More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

  • What to do if you've been in a car accident

    Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man charged with murder in Lee County crash

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 3:28 PM

A 38-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the September crash near North Park Drive that left a woman dead, Opelika police said in a news release.

Travis C. Ford of Fort Mitchell, Ala. was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with the death of 31-year-old April Billingsley of Lanett, Ala. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Opelika police were called to the intersection of Andrews Road and North Park Drive around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a crash. They found Billingsley unresponsive and pinned inside of the wreckage.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced her dead on the scene.

In September, authorities said Billingsley was driving along North Park Drive when her vehicle collided with a vehicle headed northbound on Andrews Road. No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information concerning the wreck is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 4:05

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video