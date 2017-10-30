More Videos

Crime

CSU police move quickly to arrest 54-year-old man in downtown parking deck attack

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 04:53 PM

Columbus State University police worked quickly Monday morning to capture a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in the Riverpark parking deck in the 1000 block of Front Avenue.

Johnny Jones, 54, who lives in the 1000 block of Adir Avenue, was arrested about an hour after the incident and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime, armed robbery and criminal trespassing. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Johnny Will Jones
Johnny Jones, 54.
Muscogee County Jail

The woman suffered a cut on her neck and was treated and released, according to Columbus State University’s Chief of Staff John Lester. Neither the victim or alleged attacker were CSU students or employees, Lester said.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the parking deck that is used by CSU students, staff as well as some downtown business employees.

CSU Police Lt. Brett Stanelle was the first to respond to the incident. Police began a search and Jones was taken into custody nearby at 8:48 a.m., Lester said. Police reviewed security footage from the parking deck and were able to quickly identify a suspect.

“Our officer heard the initial calls of a disturbance and quickly responded,” Lester said. “Our department was able to make an arrest in a little more than an hour.”

CSU sent out a Cougar alert at 8:11 a.m. Monday warning the public about the stabbing reported to have happened on the CSU Riverpark deck. Cougar alerts are required to be sent out when certain crimes are reported on our nearby campus property, in compliance federal law. The alerts are meant to be timely and provide information on “campus safety situations,” according to the Cougar Alert.

An “all-clear” notice that a suspect had been captured was sent via email and from the university’s social media accounts around 10:30 a.m.

Columbus police referred all questions to the CSU police department, which handled the investigation and arrest.

“This is an example of some great police work by our team,” CSU Police Chief Mark Lott said in a release from the university. “As usual, we had great assistance from Columbus Police and other local emergency officials.”

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

