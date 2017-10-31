Surveillance video shows man cutting woman’s throat on CSU Riverpark deck, police say

A surveillance video shows a man cutting a woman’s throat early Monday morning during an armed robbery on the Columbus State University’s Riverpark deck, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Johnny Jones pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the the commission of a crime and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
CSU Police Lt. Brett Stanelle said he was in the 1000 block of Front Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Monday when he heard a disturbance.
“Initially I heard what sounded like a car alarm,” Stanelle testified. “Then were some loud noises that were coming from the parking garage above my location.”
Stanelle said there a silence and then he heard a car horn constantly blaring. He went to the third floor of the parking deck, where he saw a woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with lacerations on her neck.
She was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center and released. She is not a CSU student or employee, CSU Police Chief of Staff John Lester confirmed Monday.
The victim told officials that someone cut her throat with a blade as she was exiting her vehicle. She described him as a black man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.
Stanelle said he viewed surveillance video that shows the suspect attacking the woman.
Police confirmed that nothing was taken, but stated that it was an armed robbery. Officials have yet to state what the suspect allegedly attempted to steal.
A Cougar Alert was sent out around 8:15 a.m. informing the public about the incident. Federal law requires such alerts when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property.
Capt. Jason Youngblood spotted an individual matching the suspect description traveling westbound on Seventh Street before turning south on Front Avenue. Stanelle said he went to that location and found the man, who was later identified as Jones.
Stanelle showed him a still image of the suspect, but Jones denied that the individual pictured was him. Authorities said he was wearing the same clothes as the attacker and his jacket was stained with what appeared to be blood.
Jones also denied being in the parking deck at the time of the incident, authorities said.
He was taken into custody. An “all-clear” notice was sent via email and from the university’s social media accounts around 10:30 a.m. announcing the arrest.
