Man attacked employee during Family Dollar robbery, Columbus police say

A 22-year-old allegedly attacked and robbed an employee Saturday afternoon in the Family Dollar on Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus police.
Justin Jamal Joseph faces one count each of robbery, simple battery, terroristic threats and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the Family Dollar at 826 Veterans Parkway around 5:21 p.m. Saturday to investigate a dispute.
Authorities said further investigation indicated that Joseph hit an employee and stole her iPhone 5 valued at nearly $400. He allegedly threatened her and damaged property inside the store, according to an arrest report.
Joseph was taken into custody on the scene.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments