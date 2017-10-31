Columbus boy, 16, charged after allegedly molesting 5-year-old

A 16-year-old boy was accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old Friday afternoon at a Third Avenue residence, according to Columbus police.
He was taken into custody and charged with child molestation in connection with the incident reported to have happened at 4 p.m.
Authorities declined to release further details about the case.
Georgia law states that child molestation occurs when a person does an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of an individual under 16 years old with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the offender.
