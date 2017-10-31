More Videos

  • Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

    Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help.

Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com
Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help.

Crime

Columbus woman pleads not guilty to having $2,400 in Ecstasy, 30 candies laced with THC

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 31, 2017 4:11 PM

A woman allegedly had $2,400 worth of Ecstasy and 30 gummy candies laced with THC Oct. 24 during a traffic stop near Rigdon Road, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Amanda Warrior, the 31-year-old driver, pleaded not guilty to possession of Ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and driving without a functional tag light. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $40,950.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

The hearing was held a week after co-defendant Ramia Allese Tyson, 20, was released from the jail. She faces one count of possession of drug-related objects.

Columbus Police Officer Ronnie Oakes said he pulled Warrior over after he saw her driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Malibu without a functioning tag light around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Benner Avenue.

He told the court he was approaching the vehicle when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car where Tyson was a passenger.

Authorities said they found 99 Ecstasy pills (street value of $2,475) and 30 gummy candies laced with THC (street value of $750) in the vehicle. A marijuana grinder was in Warrior’s purse and an additional one was in Tyson’s diaper bag, according to an arrest report.

Warrior allegedly told police that the candies packaged in plastic baggies were laced with THC.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

