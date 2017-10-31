Shots fired into Columbus Bojangles'

A flare gun and pistol were fired Saturday afternoon into the Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits on Airport Thruway, authorities said.
One or two of the restaurant’s windows were damaged, but no one was harmed.
Columbus police were called to the Bojangles' at 2883 Airport Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a dispute and damaged property.
Sgt. Art Sheldon said a group of individuals who appeared to be upset were seen in the parking lot. One of them discharged a flare gun and another person with the group fired a revolver of a small caliber, according to police.
Sheldon said there are no additional details concerning the incident available at this time. No arrests have been made.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
