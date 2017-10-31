Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Crime

Shots fired into Columbus Bojangles'

By Sarah Robinson

October 31, 2017 4:30 PM

A flare gun and pistol were fired Saturday afternoon into the Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits on Airport Thruway, authorities said.

One or two of the restaurant’s windows were damaged, but no one was harmed.

Columbus police were called to the Bojangles' at 2883 Airport Thruway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a dispute and damaged property.

Sgt. Art Sheldon said a group of individuals who appeared to be upset were seen in the parking lot. One of them discharged a flare gun and another person with the group fired a revolver of a small caliber, according to police.

Sheldon said there are no additional details concerning the incident available at this time. No arrests have been made.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Check out this 'drones-eye view' of a local sports complex 0:58

Check out this "drones-eye view" of a local sports complex

Justyn Ross celebrates Under Armour All-America Bowl selection 4:38

Justyn Ross celebrates Under Armour All-America Bowl selection

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

  Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

    Closing arguments will continue this afternoon in the case of three men accused in the June 2016 fatal shooting of a man at Columbus' Double Churches Road Park.

Closing arguments continue in Double Churches Park murder trial

Closing arguments will continue this afternoon in the case of three men accused in the June 2016 fatal shooting of a man at Columbus' Double Churches Road Park.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

  Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

