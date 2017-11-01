Two charged after Columbus police find $600 worth of meth during traffic stop

Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after officials found $610 worth of meth during a traffic stop near Buena Vista Road, authorities said.
Terrell Howard, 59, was charged with possession of meth, while Brandon Reed Waters, 36, faces one count of possession of marijuana. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police pulled Waters over after he was allegedly seen driving outside of his lane around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and 18th Avenue.
Authorities said they found 6.1 grams of meth (street value of $610) in a eyeglasses case under the front passenger seat. In Waters’ front left pant pocket were 6 grams of marijuana(street value of $6), according to an arrest report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
