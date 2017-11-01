Death of inmate at Phillips State Prison being investigated

The death of an inmate at Phillips State Prison in Buford, Ga., is being investigated.
A report from the Georgia Department of Corrections, which is conducting the investigation, says Demitri Carter died Sunday of an apparent suicide.
According to the report, it was 2:10 p.m. when an correctional officer found Carter unresponsive in his cell. Prison medical staff provided life saving measures to revive him.
Carter was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m by an on-call medical doctor.
Carter was sentenced in 2014, in Cherokee County, for aggravated assault.
