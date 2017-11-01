Two charged after Columbus police find $900 worth of drugs, including Ecstasy

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon after they were allegedly found with more than $900 worth of drugs, including Ecstasy and cocaine, according to Columbus police.
Daniel Thomas Parhams, 34, and Tabitha Crowell, 31, were charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, posession of Ecstasy with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. They are being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer said he conducted a traffic stop on Crowell after he saw her passing a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in a no-passing zone near Brown Avenue and Sixth Street.
Authorities said Parhams was a passenger in the vehicle.
During the stop, officials said they found 64.7 grams of marijuana (street value of $647), 2 grams of cocaine (street value of $200) and Ecstasy (street value of $65), one black digitial scale, two storage containers and one blue bag.
Crowell, who faces additional charges of no state license and passing in no-passing zone, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court early Tuesday to have her charges.
Parhams’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
