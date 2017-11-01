More Videos

Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

16-year-old murder suspect charged as adult in Henson Drive shooting

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 01, 2017 4:35 PM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by Columbus police and charged with the murder in Tremaine Taylor’s death, according to a news release.

Under Georgia Senate Bill 440, police said the teen will be tried as an adult in the crime that occurred Aug. 31.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henson Drive at 1:26 a.m. Taylor, 18, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries at 4:20 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The juvenile will have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

