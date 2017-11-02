Special to the Ledger-Enqurier
Crime

Boy, 15, charged after allegedly touching girl inappropriately

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 12:36 PM

A 15-year-old boy was charged after he allegedly touched a girl inappropriately Oct. 4 in an apartment near St. Marys Road, according to Columbus police.

He was taken into custody at 4 p.m. Tuesday on one count of sexual battery.

Columbus police were called to an apartment near St. Marys Road on Oct. 4 to investigate a 6 a.m. incident where two juveniles were touching each other inappropriately.

Officials said further investigation indicated that the 15-year-old touched a girl in inappropriately before forcing her to touch him inappropriately.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

