Inmate dies in Georgia prison; 3rd this week

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 3:46 PM

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Hancock Prison in Sparta, Ga.

It is the third death of an Georgia inmate this week with Demitri Carter dying at Phillips State Prison in Buford, Ga., and James Wheeler dying at Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville, Ga.. Both were on Sunday.

Both are believed to be suicide but investigations are being conducted.

According to an official report, on Tuesday, at Hancock State Prison, Roy Bradshaw was found unresponsive in his cell at 7:44 a.m. The medical staff could not revive him. EMS arrived on the scene at 8:30 a.m.

Bradshaw was pronounced dead at 8:34 a.m.

Bradshaw was sentenced to life without parole in 2009 in Putnam County for murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

