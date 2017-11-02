More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Naked burglar who fell through ceiling charged in another break-in, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 5:38 PM

The man who was found buried naked in the attic of a retired colonel’s north Columbus house has been charged in another burglary, authorities said.

Randy Forsyth, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of fourth-degree forgery and identity fraud and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $27,500.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Randy Allen Forsyth
Randy Forsyth

Columbus police Officer Michael O’Keffe was called to the 4300 block of Canaday Street around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 3 to investigate a burglary.

The victim noticed someone had rummaged through her home. The kitchen cabinet doors were open and the bedroom window was opened and damaged. Multiple items were stolen from the home, including a $2,000 bottle of wine and three bank checks.

A leaf blower and weedeater were taken from her shed.

A neighbor told authorities she saw a tall, unknown white man with dark hair behind the victim’s residence. He approached her and asked to borrow a pen and piece of paper to leave the victim a note, according to police.

“She stated he was trying to get in touch with (the victim) in reference to fixing her roof,” O’Keffe testified.

Another neighborhood heard the suspect description and told police it sounded like the suspect may be Forsyth, who he said is known to steal things.

The owner of the D & D Package store on Moon Road told police that Forsyth cashed the forged checks at his business shortly after the burglary and received $300. He later discovered that the checks weren’t valid, because the bank account they were associated with was closed.

Officials did not immediately issue warrants for Forsyth’s arrest.

Forsyth was taken into custody on Sept. 22 after he allegedly broke into a retired colonel’s north Columbus house on Eagle Drive. He was found naked in the attic, buried in the insulation, according to police.

He was out of jail on bond when officials charged him in the Sept. 3 burglary on Canady Street. He was taken into custody at 8 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Wedge Court.

Forsyth allegedly told police that he cashed the checks stolen from the Canady Street burglary, but denied breaking into the woman’s residence or shed.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video