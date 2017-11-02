Naked burglar who fell through ceiling charged in another break-in, police say

The man who was found buried naked in the attic of a retired colonel’s north Columbus house has been charged in another burglary, authorities said.
Randy Forsyth, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of fourth-degree forgery and identity fraud and one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $27,500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police Officer Michael O’Keffe was called to the 4300 block of Canaday Street around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 3 to investigate a burglary.
The victim noticed someone had rummaged through her home. The kitchen cabinet doors were open and the bedroom window was opened and damaged. Multiple items were stolen from the home, including a $2,000 bottle of wine and three bank checks.
A leaf blower and weedeater were taken from her shed.
A neighbor told authorities she saw a tall, unknown white man with dark hair behind the victim’s residence. He approached her and asked to borrow a pen and piece of paper to leave the victim a note, according to police.
“She stated he was trying to get in touch with (the victim) in reference to fixing her roof,” O’Keffe testified.
Another neighborhood heard the suspect description and told police it sounded like the suspect may be Forsyth, who he said is known to steal things.
The owner of the D & D Package store on Moon Road told police that Forsyth cashed the forged checks at his business shortly after the burglary and received $300. He later discovered that the checks weren’t valid, because the bank account they were associated with was closed.
Officials did not immediately issue warrants for Forsyth’s arrest.
Forsyth was taken into custody on Sept. 22 after he allegedly broke into a retired colonel’s north Columbus house on Eagle Drive. He was found naked in the attic, buried in the insulation, according to police.
He was out of jail on bond when officials charged him in the Sept. 3 burglary on Canady Street. He was taken into custody at 8 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Wedge Court.
Forsyth allegedly told police that he cashed the checks stolen from the Canady Street burglary, but denied breaking into the woman’s residence or shed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
