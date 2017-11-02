Belt up for grabs in ‘Dodgeball Challenge’

In an effort to help youth see law enforcement as a friend in the community, the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office has teamed up with Baker Middle School to host the public safety “Dodgeball Challenge.”
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Baker Middle School Gym at 1215 Benning Drive.
With the public’s perception of law enforcement taking a hit over the years, Marshal Greg Countryman said the goal of the challenge is to start laying a foundation for lasting relationships not only with students but faculty, public safety and the community.
In addition to helping youth change their behavior, Countryman wants to bring more awareness to gun violence and crime in the community. He hopes the event will ultimately unite the community and public safety.
The Marshal’s Office will battle the Baker Middle School Lions for the “Dodgeball Challenge” belt presented to the top team.
