This belt is up for grabs when the Muscogee Marshal’s Office battle the Baker Middle School Lions at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2017 at 1215 Benning Drive, Columbus.
This belt is up for grabs when the Muscogee Marshal’s Office battle the Baker Middle School Lions at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2017 at 1215 Benning Drive, Columbus.
This belt is up for grabs when the Muscogee Marshal’s Office battle the Baker Middle School Lions at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2017 at 1215 Benning Drive, Columbus.

Crime

Belt up for grabs in ‘Dodgeball Challenge’

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 02, 2017 9:41 PM

In an effort to help youth see law enforcement as a friend in the community, the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office has teamed up with Baker Middle School to host the public safety “Dodgeball Challenge.”

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Baker Middle School Gym at 1215 Benning Drive.

With the public’s perception of law enforcement taking a hit over the years, Marshal Greg Countryman said the goal of the challenge is to start laying a foundation for lasting relationships not only with students but faculty, public safety and the community.

In addition to helping youth change their behavior, Countryman wants to bring more awareness to gun violence and crime in the community. He hopes the event will ultimately unite the community and public safety.

The Marshal’s Office will battle the Baker Middle School Lions for the “Dodgeball Challenge” belt presented to the top team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say
Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park 2:49

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

View More Video