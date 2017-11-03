Two arrested after $1.6 million of marijuana found in tractor trailer, Troup County officials say

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office found $1.6 million worth of high-grade marijuana in a Freightliner tractor trailer this week during a traffic stop.
According to a release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Nathan Taylor stopped a white Freightliner tractor trailer on Wednesday after it passed a required weigh station and failed to maintain his lane of traffic. The stop happened on I-185 near mile marker 23 northbound.
An investigation revealed the trailer was carrying 151 pounds of high-grade marijuana, a value of about $1.6 million.
Driver Amaury Izquierdo Mansito and passenger Marco Alfaro were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the release. Mansito was additionally charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving with an expired license.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office contacted and was assisted in the investigation by Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigators and Georgia MCCD.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
In recent crime news:
Comments