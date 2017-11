More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 0:46 Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:20 Avoid danger while pounding the pavement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

