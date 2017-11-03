More Videos

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Pause
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement 1:20

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man shot multiple times near Farr Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 2:49 PM

A man was shot multiple times early Friday near Farr Road, Columbus police said.

He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he’s currently in stable condition.

Authorities were called to the hospital around 2:31 a.m. Friday to speak with the victim about the shooting. He told police he was shot near the intersection of Farr Road and Wandering Lane.

Officials didn’t given any suspect descriptions or details about the shooting in the initial police report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Pause
What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement 1:20

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

  • Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

    Jace Jenkins, accused of a homicide on Halloween, and Wesley Holt, who allegedly shot Central High School student Jayvon Sherman earlier this month, make their first appearance before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers.

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

View More Video