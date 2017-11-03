Man shot multiple times near Farr Road

A man was shot multiple times early Friday near Farr Road, Columbus police said.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he’s currently in stable condition.
Authorities were called to the hospital around 2:31 a.m. Friday to speak with the victim about the shooting. He told police he was shot near the intersection of Farr Road and Wandering Lane.
Officials didn’t given any suspect descriptions or details about the shooting in the initial police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments