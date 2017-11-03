More Videos

  If you witness a crime, here's what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime

Man called 911 to falsely report Hispanic men running in hotel with guns, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 3:53 PM

A man called 911 multiple times to falsely report that Hispanic men were running through the hallways of a Columbus hotel with guns, authorities said.

Kendall Bratcher III, 33, of Phenix City faces one count each of giving false information and unlawful use of a 911 call. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Kendall Devonne Bratcher III
Kendall Devonne Bratcher III

Authorities were called to the Extended Stay America at 1721 Rollins Way around 3:15 a.m. Friday to check on a domestic disturbance.

The officer was notified that several other 911 calls were made from a hotel room at that location. The calls were made from two numbers. The dispatcher said the caller, who wouldn’t give his name, kept reporting that there were Hispanic men running through the hallways with pistols and shooting outside.

The officer went to the hotel room and announced himself. He said he heard what sounded like a toilet flushing inside before the occupant opened the door.

The officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the room. He asked Bratcher if he made any 911 calls and he denied it.

According to police, he later admitted to calling to report Hispanic men running through the hallway. He allegedly said others reported it also.

A hotel manager told police that Bratcher offered to smoke marijuana with one of her maids. She said she heard about the call made to police about people running through the hallways, and she went to check herself.

She said there was no disturbance. She was still in the hallway when she heard Bratcher calling 911, reporting that there were several Hispanic men in the hallway with pistols.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

