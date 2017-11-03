Nicholas Alan Howard
Nicholas Alan Howard
Nicholas Alan Howard

Crime

Police seize Ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana during Leary Avenue raid

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 7:29 PM

A drug raid by the Special Operations Unit netted Ecstasy, cocaine and marijuna during a search on Leary Avenue, Columbus police said.

Nicholas Alan Howard, 37, was taken into custody at 10:55 a.m. Friday and charged with one count of possession of cocaine , marijuana and Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object, reckless conduct without a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and felony obstruction of an officer in a criminal investigation. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Agents found marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy and a digital scale within reach of small children.

Agents said the cocaine was valued at $660 and marijuana at $210. They also found two hand guns and $1,417 in cash.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

    Jace Jenkins, accused of a homicide on Halloween, and Wesley Holt, who allegedly shot Central High School student Jayvon Sherman earlier this month, make their first appearance before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers.

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court
Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

View More Video