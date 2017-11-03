Police seize Ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana during Leary Avenue raid

A drug raid by the Special Operations Unit netted Ecstasy, cocaine and marijuna during a search on Leary Avenue, Columbus police said.
Nicholas Alan Howard, 37, was taken into custody at 10:55 a.m. Friday and charged with one count of possession of cocaine , marijuana and Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object, reckless conduct without a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and felony obstruction of an officer in a criminal investigation. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Agents found marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy and a digital scale within reach of small children.
Agents said the cocaine was valued at $660 and marijuana at $210. They also found two hand guns and $1,417 in cash.
