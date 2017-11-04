Man dies after motorcycle struck from behind on Floyd Road

A 72-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind on Floyd Road Saturday as he attempted a left turn onto Booth Street, Columbus police said.
The victim was identified as Bobby Francis Sr., who was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Police Capt. William Turner said the motorcycle rider was south on Floyd Road when he stopped to attempt a left turn onto Booth Street about 4:41 p.m. While his motorcycle was stopped, it was struck from behind by a southbound truck on Floyd Road.
The impact of the crash knocked the victim from the motorcycle, police said. Motor squad personnel remain on the scene to investigate the crash.
Turner said Floyd Road between Kingsberry Lane and Emerson Avenue would be closed for several hours while the crash is under investigation. Motorists should look for an alternate route to avoid the area.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
