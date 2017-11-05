Police: Man with 6 prior DUI convictions charged with homicide by vehicle after Saturday crash

Daniel Lee Voss, 58, of Columbus has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the Saturday death of a Columbus man.
According to a police report, officers at the scene determined that Voss was impaired when the crash occurred and that Voss has six prior convictions for driving under the influence.
Voss also faces charges of DUI and following too closely.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 72-year-old Bobby Francis Sr. who was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.
Police Capt. William Turner said Francis was on a motocycle going south on Floyd Road when he stopped to attempt a left turn onto Booth Street. While his motorcycle was stopped, it was struck from behind by a southbound 2004 Ford F-250 truck on Floyd Road.
The impact of the collision knocked Francis from the motorcycle, police said.
The crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. The arrest was made at 7:45 p.m.
Voss is currntly in the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 9 a.m.
