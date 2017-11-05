Crime

Man dies when Chevrolet Silverado crashes into tree

November 05, 2017 4:37 PM

A 21-year-old man died Sunday when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in which was he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, killed in the crash was Fidell Wilson of Maplesville, Ala.

The report says Wilson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured in the crash around 3:20 a.m. then died later at St. Vincent Hospital in Clanton, Ala.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash occurred on Alabama 191 near Alabama 22, approximately a mile north of Maplesville.

The case is still under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

