Man dies when Chevrolet Silverado crashes into tree

A 21-year-old man died Sunday when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in which was he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, killed in the crash was Fidell Wilson of Maplesville, Ala.
The report says Wilson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured in the crash around 3:20 a.m. then died later at St. Vincent Hospital in Clanton, Ala.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The crash occurred on Alabama 191 near Alabama 22, approximately a mile north of Maplesville.
The case is still under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
