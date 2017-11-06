Man charged with attempted murder in gas station robbery on Columbus Parkway

A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the October Marathon gas station robbery on Columbus Parkway where shots were fired, Opelika authorities said.
De’aundre Neal of Tuskegee, Ala. faces one count attempted murder and first-degree robbery. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under bonds totaling $175,000.
Authorities said Neal was involved in an Oct. 2 robbery at the Marathon gas station at 1100 Columbus Parkway where shots were fired. No additional details were given.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments