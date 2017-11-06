Columbus woman charged with reckless conduct after child found outside alone

A Columbus woman has been charged with reckless conduct causing harm/endangering safety.
According to an official report, Nashira Miller, 19, was arrested after police officers arrived at the Columbus Villas Apartments on Georgetown Drive and were told a young child had been outside with no adult for more than 30 minutes.
The incident occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1:09 p.m. Monday.
Miller is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.
