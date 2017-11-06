Crime

Columbus woman charged with reckless conduct after child found outside alone

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 06, 2017 7:01 PM

A Columbus woman has been charged with reckless conduct causing harm/endangering safety.

According to an official report, Nashira Miller, 19, was arrested after police officers arrived at the Columbus Villas Apartments on Georgetown Drive and were told a young child had been outside with no adult for more than 30 minutes.

Nashira Miller
Nashira Miller
Muscogee County Jail

The incident occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1:09 p.m. Monday.

Miller is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

    Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released.

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide
Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court
Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video