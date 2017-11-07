16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

More Videos

    A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

The man accused of killing a father in front of his three children in August has been charged in another Columbus shooting, authorities said. Brandon Senior, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the August fatal shooting of Nathan Johnson.

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

The jury will have to reach a verdict based largely on text messages prosecutors say the defendants exchanged June 15, 2016, the day Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. was shot through the back of the head at the Double Churches Road Park basketball court. Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said during his closing argument Wednesday afternoon that what the suspects meant in their texts is clear from the context and the actions that followed, and from what Clark later told police: First they plotted to rob and kill Dicks, and then they did. This is an excerpt from his closing argument.

Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial

Besides murder and armed robbery, defendants Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller and A’keveius Powell are accused violating Georgia’s law against committing crimes to further the interest of a gang, so prosecutors called Muscogee Sheriff’s Cpl. Jeremy Hattaway to testify to evidence the three are Bloods.

Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine

Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter continued Wednesday afternoon a hearing for Kenneth James,49, until Friday morning at 9 a.m. after James requested time so he and his family can hire a private attorney of their choice to defend him. James was arrested Oct. 16 along with Marcus Terrell Marshall,33, and has been charged with trafficking in cocaine. Police and agents seized approximately 26.45 pounds of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1 Million during the operation.

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus.