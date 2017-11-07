Man drove 3 underage gang members to River Road to break into car, police say

A man was charged early Monday after he allegedly drove three alleged gang members between the ages of 14 and 16 to River Road to break into a vehicle, authorities said.
Andel Bubb, 18, faces one count of burglary, possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Three boys who authorities associated with the Zo’ Hannon gang face the same charges aside from contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They face an additional charge of participation in criminal gang activity.
Columbus police were called to the 6800 block of River Road around 1:10 a.m. Monday to investigate a car burglary. A 2015 Kia Rio was broke into and the four suspects were spotted leaving in the same car.
Officials said they captured the group during a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Manchester Expressway. Inside of the vehicle they were traveling in authorities said they found five pairs of gloves that could have been used to avoid leaving fingerprints on a crime scene.
Further investigation indicated that Bubb drove the boys to and from the area on River Road where the break-in occurred. He allegedly told police that two of the boys are members of the Zo’ Hannon gang, which is a subset of the Gangster Disciples.
After speaking with two of the suspects’ mothers, police determined that all three of the younger suspects are with the Zo’ Hannon gang.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments