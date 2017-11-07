Death of inmate at Georgia prison being investigated

The death of an inmate at Augusta State Medical Prison is being investigated.
According to a report in the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Montra Moss, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday at 12:30 a.m. and efforts to revive him by prison medical staff were not successful.
He was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. by a physician at the facility.
Moss was sentenced in 2017, in Hall County, for trafficking cocaine less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana.
