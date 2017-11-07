Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Special Victims Unit is searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 28, Columbus police said Tuesday.
Shaillyah Pickett was last seen at the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. She also has been seen recently in the Lee Road 504 area in Phenix City.
She was described as black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds. She has black hair.
Anyone with any information on the location of Pickett should contact 911 or 706-653-3449 at the Special Victims Unit of the police department .
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments