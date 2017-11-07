Crime

Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 2:46 PM

The Special Victims Unit is searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 28, Columbus police said Tuesday.

shaillyah pickett

Shaillyah Pickett was last seen at the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. She also has been seen recently in the Lee Road 504 area in Phenix City.

She was described as black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds. She has black hair.

Anyone with any information on the location of Pickett should contact 911 or 706-653-3449 at the Special Victims Unit of the police department .

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

    A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide
Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:00

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

View More Video