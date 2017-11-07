More Videos

    It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

Crime

Man faces 31 charges on financial card theft and identity fraud

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 07, 2017 3:48 PM

A 40-year-old man faces 31 counts of financial transaction card theft and identity fraud after an investigation by the Financial Crime Unit, Columbus police said Tuesday.

Jeremy Keith Pritchett also is charged with 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was taken into custody Monday and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Investigative Services Bureau said the investigation was conducted by Cpl. Crystal Hatcher revealed 14 victims in the case. Most of the victims were over age 65, were living on fixed income with limited funds .

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

