Man faces 31 charges on financial card theft and identity fraud

More Videos 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room" 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:35 Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy