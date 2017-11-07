Police: Hurricane Irma evacuees were victims of fraud

More Videos 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 2:40 Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room" 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:51 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 8 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy