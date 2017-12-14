Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Jury selection continues in the trial of two men, Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Leonard Burks IV, charged in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi Community. A third defendant, Raheam Daniel Gibson, agreed Monday to plead guilty. About 130 prospective jurors were summoned for the pool from which attorneys will select the panel to hear the murder case. The court is bringing the prospective jurors into the court in groups of about 14 for questioning from each attorney. They then are brought back individually for more specific questions on such matters as pretrial publicity. Jury selection is expected to take most of this week.