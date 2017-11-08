Murder suspect faces new charge after shooting leaves surviving victim with brain damage

One of two men who were wounded in the deadly July shooting on Rigdon Road was recently released from an Atlanta hospital with severe brain damage, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Reginald Jackson, a 26-year-old murder suspect in two Columbus shootings, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault in the July 7 shooting at 831 Rigdon Road. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to 831 Rigdon Road around 2 a.m. July 7 to investigate a shooting. Brandon Scott, 34, of Phenix City and a second man were injured after a group of people fired shots into an apartment.
Baker said it’s unclear how many shooters were involved, but witnesses identified Jackson as one of them. Officials said there may be up to 10 suspects.
Both victims were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where Scott was pronounced dead. The other man was airlifted to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.
Baker told the court Wednesday morning that she recently received information about him being released from the hospital. He has severe brain damage as a result of the shooting, police said.
Jackson’s plea comes about two months after he pleaded not guilty on Sept. 7 to murder in the July shootings that killed Scott and 34-year-old Michael Fleming.
Authorities said Fleming was found dead July 10 in the trunk of a stolen 2006 Pontiac G6 parked at the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street. His body was charred beyond recognition with no facial features and no fingers, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur indicated that he was shot once in the head and once in the hip, Bryan said.
Officials collected DNA samples from Fleming’s parents when they went to authorities about five days after the body was found and reported the 34-year-old barber missing. On Aug. 7, it was confirmed that Fleming was the victim.
The following day 56-year-old Alexander Jackson pleaded not guilty to cleaning up the blood and other evidence at 2613 Cusseta Road, where authorities said Fleming was killed.
Witnesses said the shooter, who was later identified as Jackson, instructed Alexander Jackson and others to move the body and clean up the evidence on Cusseta Road.
“It’s our understanding from witness testimony that he was instructed to get rid of the blood and the biological evidence that was left at the scene,” Sgt. Lance Deaton during the September hearing. “He poured accelerant on it, put it in the fire and stood over it for quite some time, constantly feeding the fire to make sure that the blood and the biological evidence was disposed of.”
Deaton said three men hijacked the Pontiac used in the homicide from a woman at a Big Cat Fuels gas station less than 24 hours before the body was found in the trunk. The suspects arrested in the July 9 carjacking at 2936 North Lumpkin Road were Darious Jamal Robinson, 18, Marquis Lamar Johnson, 20, and Fredret Shamar Culliver, 17.
Jackson was taken into custody on Aug. 28 after he and another man were shot in the 800 block of Morris Road. Both men arrived at St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
Jackson was released from the hospital on Sept. 2 and booked into the jail, but the status of the other shooting victim is unknown at this time.
In 2016, Jackson was found not guilty of murder and other charges in the 2013 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Dior Cheney. The victim was driving a 2010 Ford Focus when he was killed and Travis Porter, the 35-year-old passenger, was wounded by a gunman who fired shots into the car at Benning Drive and Head Street.
Jackson was acquitted after Porter took the stand as a key witness in the trial and denied that Jackson was the shooter, recanting what he previously told investigators.
“I just told them whatever so they’d leave me alone,” Porter told Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly at the 2016 trial.
James T. Edwards Jr., who was also a witness in the case, told the court he couldn’t recall any statements he gave to police.
Porter was killed in a Sept. 5 shooting at Hannah Heights Apartments at 909 Farr Road.
At the time of his death, Porter was facing felony perjury charges related to his testimony in the murder trial in which Jackson was the defendant, according to court records. Porter was scheduled to be in Superior Court in front of Judge Frank Jordan on Tuesday.
Robert Furr was arrested Sept. 14 on a murder warrant stemming from the Farr Road shooting.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
