Hearing in fatal motorcycle crash on Floyd Road continued

The Columbus man accused in the fatal motorcycle crash on Floyd Road appeared in Recorder’s Court Wednesday but his hearing was continued because he hasn’t hired an attorney.
Daniel Voss, 58, faces one count each of homicide by vehicle first degree, following too closely and driving under the influence in connection with the 4:38 p.m. crash on Floyd Road at Booth Street. During the 2 p.m. hearing, Judge Julius Hunter set the hearing for 2 p.m. Nov. 15. to give Voss enough time to talk to an attorney.
Bobby Francis Sr., 72, was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Police said Francis was riding southbound 2005 Honda on Floyd Road when he stopped at Booth to make a left turn. While his motorcycle was stopped, it was struck from behind by the left front bumper a southbound 2004 Ford F--250 truck. The impact knocked Francis from the motorcycle and he landed between the outside and inside traffic lanes.
The motorcycle had extensive damage while the pickup truck had slight damage.
The driving under the influence charge wasn’t the first for Voss. Police said Voss has six prior convictions for driving under the influence.
Voss remains held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
