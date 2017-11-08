Clinton Slagle
Clinton Slagle Auburn Police
Clinton Slagle Auburn Police

Crime

Police say man fired gunshot at occupied house

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 08, 2017 5:58 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with shooting into an occupied building.

Arrested was Clinton A. Slagle of Auburn.

According to an official police report, on Tuesday night at about 9:15 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a call of a gunshotbeing fired at a residence in the 200 block of E. Drake Avenue.

The resident reported that someone fired a single gunshot into their residence while they were inside.

An investigation into the incident resulted in Slagle, who is the victim’s next door neighbor, being developed as a suspect.

Police say further investigation revealed that Slagle was responsible for firing the gun shot.

There was minor damage.

Slagle was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

    Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 2:31

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

View More Video