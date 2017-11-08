Police say man fired gunshot at occupied house

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with shooting into an occupied building.
Arrested was Clinton A. Slagle of Auburn.
According to an official police report, on Tuesday night at about 9:15 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a call of a gunshotbeing fired at a residence in the 200 block of E. Drake Avenue.
The resident reported that someone fired a single gunshot into their residence while they were inside.
An investigation into the incident resulted in Slagle, who is the victim’s next door neighbor, being developed as a suspect.
Police say further investigation revealed that Slagle was responsible for firing the gun shot.
There was minor damage.
Slagle was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Larry Gierer
