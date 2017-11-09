Curtis A. Williams
Judge sentences Columbus child molester to two consecutive life sentences

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 12:09 PM

A Muscogee County Superior Court judge sentenced a 30-year-old Columbus man to two consecutive life sentences Thursday morning on two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Curtis A. Williams, who will turn 31 next month, was convicted on multiple counts during a three-day trial in front of Judge Gil McBride that started on Monday. The other convictions included aggravated sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before returning the guilty verdict on all counts late Wednesday afternoon. The two victims were both under the age of 10.

Williams was arrested on July 21, 2016, and indicted in February of this year.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Williams asked McBride for the consecutive life sentences.

Curtis A. Williams will have to serve a minimum of 30 years on each sentence, Chris Williams said.

“He will have to serve a minimum of 60 years before he is eligible for parole,” Chris Williams said.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

