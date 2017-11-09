Columbus man pleads not guilty to stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma evacuees

More Videos

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Pause
How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 4:16

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 2:57

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon

Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings 1:04

Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Columbus man pleads not guilty to stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma evacuees

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 12:48 PM

A man allegedly stole $16,000 from Hurricane Irma evacuees in an identity fraud case, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

The hearing was waived to Superior Court.

Columbus police received a call from one of the victims around 9:50 a.m. Sept. 26. She stated that she is part of a group that she relocated temporarily as a part of a mandatory evacuation from Palmetto, Fla., to Phenix City.

She reported that she visited the Columbus Wells Fargo located at 101 13th St., where she asked a cashier for a copy of her savings account balance. She was told that Pritchett was the only one who could provide her a copy of it, and the cashier went to get Pritchett from an office.

Columbus police have yet to release further details on the case, but 13 victims were listed on the report. Attorney Shevon Thomas declined to elaborate on the accusations against his client, but he stated that there were $16,000 in losses.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Pause
How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 4:16

Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 2:57

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon

Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings 1:04

Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby 2:50

Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video