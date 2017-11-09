Columbus man pleads not guilty to stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma evacuees

More Videos 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street Pause 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 2:57 Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 1:04 Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:50 Rev. Chester says 'church is still a safe place' after man is killed nearby Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

