Hearing continued for 16-year-old murder suspect in Columbus shooting

More Videos

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Pause
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney 0:40

Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

    Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors.

Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com
Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Hearing continued for 16-year-old murder suspect in Columbus shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 09, 2017 1:26 PM

The preliminary hearing for the 16-year-old murder suspect charged as an adult in the deadly Columbus shooting near Young Avenue was continued until next week.

He appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court early Thursday to face one count of murder. The hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Tuesday after his mother said she retained Stacey Jackson, who wasn’t in court, as an attorney.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of 41st Street and Young Avenue around 1:55 a.m. Oct. 24 to investigate a shooting. They found 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 4:04 a.m.

Three days after his death, 23-year-old Lorena Ellen Coleman pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to giving false statements about the shooting.

Lorena Ellen Coleman
Lorena Ellen Coleman

Cpl. Kelly Phillips said witnesses indicated that Coleman was in the bedroom where the shots were fired. She initially told detectives that she was in her room alone when she heard gunfire and then ran to the front room, according to police.

Authorities said Coleman later changed her statement and said that others may have been in her bedroom with her when shots rang out in another room. She allegedly changed her statement a third time and reported that shots were fired in her bedroom, but she wasn’t in there at the time.

Officials have yet to release any more details about the homicide.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s death is encouraged to call Sgt. Joseph Hart at 706-225-4375 or josephhart@columbusga.org.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students

Pause
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney 0:40

Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video