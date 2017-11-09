Hearing continued for 16-year-old murder suspect in Columbus shooting

More Videos 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students Pause 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 0:40 Video: Jury finds Reginald Jackson not guilty in homicide of Dior Cheney 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors. Authorities said Dieondre Murphy, 19, was killed October 24, 2017, in a shooting in the 1200 block of 41st Street in Columbus, Georgia. On Tuesday morning, officers were searching the home for evidence and speaking with neighbors. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

