Police need help identifying two suspects in gas station burglary

Opelika police announced Friday morning that they need help identifying the two men who were accused of burglarizing a Raceway gas station.
Officials released a surveillance photo that shows one of the suspects they said were involved in the incident, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 1901 Marvyn Parkway.
Both suspects were described as black men in their 20s who are about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. They were dressed in black hoodies pulled tightly around their face.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo or has any information on the burglary is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
