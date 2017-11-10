Crime

Missing juvenile found nearly two weeks after reported missing

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 10, 2017 8:46 PM

Shaillyah Pickett, a missing 16-year-old girl, has been found safely nearly two weeks after she was discovered missing, the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department said Friday.

The teen hadn’t been seen since Oct. 28 until she was found Friday, police said.

She was last seen at the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. She also had been seen recently in the Lee Road 504 area in Phenix City.

She was described as black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds. She has black hair.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

    Sheila Foye, the mother of Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr.,read her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing for the three men recently convicted of various charges related to the armed robbery and murder of her son. This is an excerpt of her statement.

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

View More Video