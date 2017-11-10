Missing juvenile found nearly two weeks after reported missing

Shaillyah Pickett, a missing 16-year-old girl, has been found safely nearly two weeks after she was discovered missing, the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department said Friday.
The teen hadn’t been seen since Oct. 28 until she was found Friday, police said.
She was last seen at the Victory Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. She also had been seen recently in the Lee Road 504 area in Phenix City.
She was described as black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds. She has black hair.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments