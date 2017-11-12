Airplane crashes in Eufaula field

An airplane crash temporarily closed Weedon Field in Eufaula Saturday.
According to a report on the Eufaula Police Facebook page, the Eufaula Fire Department and Eufaula Police Department responded to the crash.
An experimental type aircraft en route from Marianna, Florida to Atlanta experienced engine trouble approximately four miles north of Eufaula.
The pilot was able to glide to the airport where a gust of wind forced the plane to the ground just short of the runway
The two on board walked away with just minor injuries.
The incident was reported to and will be investigated further by the NTSB.
