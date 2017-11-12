3 men charged with sexual exploitation of children

Three men were arrested over the weekend in Columbus and charged with sexual exploitation of children.
According to police records, they are Jimmy S. Cobb, Collis D. Eaton, and Jarrod R. Long.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, Eaton and Cobb were also charged with trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude.
Long also faces a charge of possession of marijuana.
Cobb was arrested Sunday at 12:25 a.m.
According to police records, Eaton was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Saturday and Long was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
None resisted arrest.
No other details are known at this time.
