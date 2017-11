More Videos 3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ Pause 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 3:07 A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 3:34 Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer