Boy, 5, shot outside of Phenix City apartment

More Videos 3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ Pause 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 0:46 Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 2:49 Students celebrate the birthday of a classmate who was murdered in her home 2:01 Here's what's new at this year's fair 3:07 A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 1:58 Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 3:34 Murder victim's mother reflects on her daughter's life on the teen's first birthday following her death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy