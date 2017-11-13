More Videos

Crime

Boy, 5, shot outside of Phenix City apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 13, 2017 12:21 PM

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the left leg Sunday night at Riverview Apartments, according to Phenix City police.

He was transported to Jack Houghston Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities responded to the hospital around 8:47 p.m. Sunday to check on the victim. His mother said she was removing her children from her vehicle when the 5-year-old was shot near Building 402 at Riverview Apartments.

Officials have yet to release a description of the unidentified attacker.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Skip Lassiter at 334-448-2837 or investigator Tony Roberts at 334-448-2841.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

