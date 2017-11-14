Man shot in front of child, Columbus police say

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Central Circle, according to Columbus police.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand and leg. His current condition is unknown.
No other injuries were mentioned in the initial police report.
Officials were called to the scene around 5:13 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. The report indicates that a child witnessed the incident, but no further details were immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments