Crime

Man shot in front of child, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 4:03 PM

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Central Circle, according to Columbus police.

He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand and leg. His current condition is unknown.

No other injuries were mentioned in the initial police report.

Officials were called to the scene around 5:13 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. The report indicates that a child witnessed the incident, but no further details were immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

