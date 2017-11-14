Man accused of holding woman at Whisperwood Apartments

A Columbus man was charged with false imprisonment Monday after a dispute with a woman at Whisperwood Apartments, police said Tuesday.
De’Quandre Roberts, 23, also faces one count each of battery and sexual battery after his 2:30 a.m. arrest at 6363 Flat Rock Road. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, police said officers were called to the apartment to check on a dispute between Roberts and a woman. Police said Roberts was taken into custody at the scene.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
