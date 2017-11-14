Man falls asleep at the wheel, blocks rush-hour traffic on Manchester Expressway

A Columbus man is facing a series of charges after falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday morning on Manchester Expressway and blocking rush-hour traffic on the busy street, police said.
Deandrius Lavon McClain, 30, was charged with one count of reckless conduct, obstruction of a police officer, driving while license suspended, stopping prohibited in specified places, no proof of insurance and pedestrian walking on roadway. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officers were called to Manchester Expressway after a man in a 2008 Ford Taurus fell asleep at a stoplight about 8:14 a.m. and blocked rush-hour traffic on the street. At the scene, the suspect ran from police, causing traffic disruptions on the street.
After the man was taken into custody, police learned that his driver’s license was suspended and he had no valid insurance on the vehicle.
