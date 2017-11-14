Deandrius Lavon McClain
Deandrius Lavon McClain
Deandrius Lavon McClain

Crime

Man falls asleep at the wheel, blocks rush-hour traffic on Manchester Expressway

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 10:05 PM

A Columbus man is facing a series of charges after falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday morning on Manchester Expressway and blocking rush-hour traffic on the busy street, police said.

Deandrius Lavon McClain, 30, was charged with one count of reckless conduct, obstruction of a police officer, driving while license suspended, stopping prohibited in specified places, no proof of insurance and pedestrian walking on roadway. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Officers were called to Manchester Expressway after a man in a 2008 Ford Taurus fell asleep at a stoplight about 8:14 a.m. and blocked rush-hour traffic on the street. At the scene, the suspect ran from police, causing traffic disruptions on the street.

After the man was taken into custody, police learned that his driver’s license was suspended and he had no valid insurance on the vehicle.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

    A five-day undercover operation led to the arrest of 21 people who were accused of preying on children online with the intent to have sex with them, authorities said. The multi-jurisdictional operation was centered in Columbus, Georgia, and launched on November 9, 2017.

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting
Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video