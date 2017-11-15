More Videos

  Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft

    Authorities took to Facebook Wednesday morning to ask the public for help identifying the man accused of stealing a trailer from behind the Custom Jewelers store at 3747 US Highway 80 in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities took to Facebook Wednesday morning to ask the public for help identifying the man accused of stealing a trailer from behind the Custom Jewelers store at 3747 US Highway 80 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Authorities took to Facebook Wednesday morning to ask the public for help identifying the man accused of stealing a trailer from behind the Custom Jewelers store at 3747 US Highway 80 in Phenix City, Alabama. lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Phenix City police seek identity of man seen stealing trailer on video

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 11:19 AM

Phenix City police took to Facebook Wednesday morning to ask the public for help identifying the man accused of stealing a trailer from behind the Custom Jewelers store.

Authorities released a video of the suspect driving behind the business at 3747 US Highway 80 and stealing the trailer. No further details about the incident were released.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Phenix City Police at 334-448-2841. Callers may anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

