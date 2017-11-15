Phenix City police seek identity of man seen stealing trailer on video

Phenix City police took to Facebook Wednesday morning to ask the public for help identifying the man accused of stealing a trailer from behind the Custom Jewelers store.
Authorities released a video of the suspect driving behind the business at 3747 US Highway 80 and stealing the trailer. No further details about the incident were released.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Phenix City Police at 334-448-2841. Callers may anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
