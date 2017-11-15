Columbus man admits to molesting 12-year-old girl, police say

More Videos 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Pause 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 1:14 Phenix City police release security footage of jewelry store theft 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 3:12 Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 1:41 Columbus attorney: Public shouldn't be quick to judge man accused of human trafficking 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:21 First graders turn table on school leader, send him up a tree for lunch 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer