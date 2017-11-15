Columbus man admits to molesting 12-year-old girl, police say

A man was charged Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly admitted to molesting a 12-year-old girl at an undisclosed Columbus location, authorities said.
Michael King, 62, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on three counts of child molestation. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officials said King admitted to touching a 12-year-old inappropriately, but additional details about the incident have not been released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
